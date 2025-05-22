J-K admin boosts digital security, bans govt websites on private domains The administration has implemented various reforms, including the cessation of pirated or obsolete software and the utilization of government email IDs provided by NIC.

New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued a comprehensive advisory to all government departments, instructing them to immediately deactivate official websites hosted on private domains. The advisory aims to enforce a secure, standardised, and policy-compliant digital and Information Technology (IT) environment across government establishments in Jammu and Kashmir. This decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, where concerns regarding unauthorised digital platforms, outdated hardware and software, and the rising incidents of data breaches and phishing attacks were discussed.

No private domains

M. Raju, Commissioner Secretary of the General Administration Department, stated in a circular, "Departments operating official websites on private domains have been ordered to deactivate them immediately. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) in J&K will assist in migrating these to secure government domains such as '.gov.in' or '.jk.gov.in'." He further added, "No new websites are to be created or hosted without IT Department approval."

The circular emphasised the need for immediate implementation and strict compliance with a comprehensive set of instructions to address the growing risks associated with unauthorized digital platforms, outdated hardware, and software infrastructure. It also highlights the increasing incidents of data compromise and phishing.

In accordance with the IT Act and guidelines, it is mandated that all departments nominate officers for cybersecurity training sessions and ensure compliance with national cybersecurity protocols. The circular stresses the importance of standardising IT hardware and software, stating that government offices must only procure IT equipment that meets the specifications set by the IT Department.

Pirated software

Additionally, the use of pirated or obsolete software, including unlicensed office suites or design tools, must cease. Departments are also required to plan for updates and upgrades for all software nearing the end of its support life.

Reporting and monitoring mandatory

The administration has made reporting and monitoring mandatory, directing departments to submit detailed compliance reports within 15 days. These reports must include the status of website domains, email compliance, IT audit results, and plans for rectifying the use of outdated or pirated software.

The circular warns that any failure to implement these directives will be taken seriously and may lead to disciplinary action under official conduct and IT governance rules. These guidelines take immediate effect and aim to ensure secure, accountable, and modern digital governance across the Union Territory.

Government email IDs

Furthermore, the administration has mandated that all officials use NIC-provided government email IDs for all official communications. According to the new directives issued to all departments, no communication should be sent or responded to if it originates from private email services such as Gmail, Yahoo, or Rediffmail, in order to ensure data confidentiality and prevent the leakage of sensitive information.

Department heads are instructed to ensure the immediate issuance and activation of official NIC email IDs for all staff involved in administrative or public-facing roles. Any email received from a non-government domain will be considered unofficial and may not be acted upon.

