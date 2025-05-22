Samsung kicks off Galaxy S25 Edge production in India, boosting 'Made in India' initiative Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, with prices ranging from Rs 1.09 lakh to Rs 1.22 lakh. This model is also the slimmest smartphone ever produced by the South Korean tech giant.

Samsung, the leading Korean smartphone manufacturer, announced that it has begun the production of its slimmest smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in India. The device was officially launched in global markets, including India, on May 13. According to a Samsung spokesperson, the Galaxy S25 Edge is designed for users who seek a slim and easily portable phone that also delivers high performance. It features advanced Galaxy AI capabilities, including multimodal AI, enabling real-time interaction through vision and voice. The manufacturing of the Galaxy S25 Edge is taking place at the company's factory in Noida.

Built on the Qualcomm AI chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, the smartphone is priced between Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.22 lakh. Market research firm Counterpoint Research revealed that, in 2024, Apple and Samsung together accounted for 94 percent of all smartphones manufactured in India.

The firm estimated that Samsung held a leading position in the market, capturing a 20 percent share in smartphone production volume.

Technology and auto expert Nikhil Chawla remarked that Samsung's decision to manufacture the Galaxy S25 Edge in India signifies the country's growing importance in the global tech landscape, both as a manufacturing hub and a center for innovation.

Additionally, Counterpoint Research indicated that Samsung achieved a 17 percent market share in the Indian smartphone segment in the March 2025 quarter, primarily due to its expanded portfolio. The S series smartphones, particularly the S25 ultra series, contributed significantly to the company's highest-ever share within its premium segment.

Samsung has also introduced a special limited-edition version of the Galaxy Ring, which was announced alongside the new Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. This new version features a unique design called Two-Tone Titanium Black, combining the popular colors of Titanium Black and Titanium Silver for a stylish look.

Inputs from PTI