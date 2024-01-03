Itel launches A70 with 256GB storage and 12GB (4+8) RAM | Price, specifications and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Itel launches A70

itel, the growing consumer tech brand from India has launched the country's first phone with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. The handset has been priced at Rs 7,299, becoming the first under 10K smartphone launched in the first week of 2024.

The main highlight of the smartphone is its 6.6-inch HD+ display featuring a Dynamic Bar and offering a simplified and seamless user interface.

Variants and price

The handset has been launched in two other variants, featuring 128GB storage with 12GB (4+8) RAM and a 64GB storage variant coupled with 12GB (4+8) RAM. Customers can register their interest via the “Notify Me” link on Amazon.

Battery

Another main highlight of the smartphone is the battery as the A70 has been launched with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring an uninterrupted and long-lasting experience for the users supported by Type-C charging.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Itel India said, “As we step into 2024, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to serve our consumers by introducing innovations complemented by unmatched features, stylish aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology at competitive price points.”

He further added, “The launch of the itel A70 smartphone stands as a testament to our forward-looking approach, boasting an industry-leading 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, and a captivating 6.6-inch display with Dynamic Bar technology. We are excited to disrupt the entry-level smartphone segment once again, setting new standards for performance and value in the ever-evolving tech landscape.”

Colour variants and availability

The itel A70 will be available in four colour variants - Azure Blue, Field Green, Starlish Black and Brilliant Gold and the sale will start from January 5 at leading online and offline stores across the country.

This functionality further offers intelligent notifications that seamlessly elevate the user’s experience such as alerts during phone calls, progress updates for charging sessions, and face unlock.

The A70 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 120Hz touch sampling rate, providing an expansive visual experience.

The top dynamic bar efficiently manages screen space for notifications without obstructing the main viewing area. Its adaptive design ensures timely alerts without compromising the user's focus, striking a balance between information delivery and an unobstructed interface.

A70 sports a segment-leading 13MP HDR rear camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera, supported by advanced features to help users capture wonderful memories even in low-light conditions.

The phone comes equipped with face recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, adding an extra layer of security.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea denies discussions with Musk on Starlink services management

Inputs from IANS