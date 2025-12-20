ISRO to launch AST SpaceMobile satellite via LVM3 rocket on Dec 24 The ISRO's LVM3-M6 mission carrying US-based firm AST SpaceMobile communication satellite is slated for a morning liftoff on December 24 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

New Delhi:

In a significant commercial milestone, ISRO’s LVM3-M6 rocket is set to launch a communication satellite for the US-based firm AST SpaceMobile on December 24.

"The launch of LVM3-M6 is scheduled for December 24, 2025, at 08:54 hrs IST from the Second Launch Pad at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO announced on X (formerly Twitter) this Friday.

This mission is a dedicated commercial launch of the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, facilitated through an agreement between AST SpaceMobile Inc. and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). According to AST SpaceMobile, these next-generation satellites are engineered to provide 24/7 high-speed cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones worldwide.

These advanced satellites feature phased arrays spanning nearly 2,400 square feet, making them the largest commercial arrays ever deployed in Low Earth Orbit (LEO)—dwarfing the 693-square-foot arrays of the first-generation BlueBirds.

Record-breaking investment

Parallel to its technical achievements, India's space industry is experiencing an unprecedented financial boom. Following the 2020 reforms that opened the sector to private players, the industry has raised $150 million in funding so far this financial year, the highest on record.

Speaking at the India Economic Forum in New Delhi, Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, shared an optimistic outlook:

Record Funding: "This year will see the highest-ever funding in the space sector. We reached the $150 million mark two days ago, and we expect it to surpass $200 million by the end of the financial year".

Exponential Growth: This projected $200 million is more than double the amount raised in the previous fiscal year, signaling intense investor interest.

Future Projections: The Indian space economy, currently valued at approximately $8 billion, is projected to soar to $44 billion by 2033.

Shifting market dynamics

Goenka highlighted that the demand for space startups is increasingly driven by various government departments that previously relied solely on ISRO. He emphasized that for private companies to increase their market share, they must develop specialised space technology solutions tailored for both government and commercial business needs.

