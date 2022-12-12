Is Twitter working on upgrading the character limit per tweet from 280 to 4000?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk

Elon Musk has been continuously working towards making the micro-blogging platform better and more profitable. To make the platform even more engaging, Twitter has indicated increasing the character limits from 280 to 4000 — which is over 14 times more than the current cutoff.

As per the new indication, Musk might upgrade the character limit of the platform, over the coming weekend.

When a Twitter user asked, if it was "true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000," the new Twitter boss responded with just one word- "Yes."

This is nothing very new Musk responded to a tweet and gave insight into what's cooking in the firm. Earlier, the billionaire stated that the platform will be increasing its character count, but did not specify when.

Last month (in November 2022), Musk answered a similar inquiry by tweeting that it will be expanding Twitter's character limit which was "on the todo [sic] list." Back then, he basically meant around 1000 characters which he was planning to launch, but later got upscaled to 4000 characters recently.

Though it has no concrete authentication over the news, besides a positive tweet by Elon Musk, it is a sure shot that Twitter is likely to get a significant character count in the coming time.

As per the report by Mashable, it was confirmed that there is no indication of Twitter's character limit from the company, at the time of writing. It has further been stated that it is not the highest priority for Musk too.

To bring you a recap, since the new CEO took the position, Twitter has been struggling and has been in the picture for many surprising moves- from firing the previous CEO Parag Agarwal to a massive layoff which took place in the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter has earlier increased its character count in 2017 when the company was commanded by Jack Dorsey who was then the CEO of the platform. The platform doubled the character from 140 to 280 then.

There are a number of things which are being spoken about when we speak of Twitter's increase in the character limit on the micro-blogging platform.

