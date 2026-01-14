Is Apple losing its status as the world’s tech visionary? Is Apple losing its magic? From the revolutionary Steve Jobs era to today’s AI struggle and the Google Gemini partnership, the world’s most valuable company is suddenly playing catch-up in the innovation race.

New Delhi:

People often discuss how technology has fundamentally changed the way the world works. Much of the credit for this transformation belongs to the companies that innovate to make human life easier. Since the advent of the mobile phone, communication has become exponentially simpler, especially for those born in the 1960s who remember a vastly different era. The arrival of the smartphone, in particular, has brought the world to the palm of our hands.

The legacy of the Jobs era

A significant portion of the credit for the smartphone revolution goes to Apple and its legendary leader, Steve Jobs. During his tenure, each iteration of the iPhone set new benchmarks and defined the trajectory of future technology. Jobs introduced the world to capacitive multi-touch, the modern mobile OS, Face ID, Touch ID, Selfie camera, the App Store and more. Under his leadership, Apple wasn't just making products; it was defining the future and setting the standard for biometric security and user interface design.

A growing innovation deficit

However, in the last few years, Apple has significantly disappointed tech enthusiasts. The company appears to be lagging in innovation, often trailing behind manufacturers like Google, Samsung, and various Chinese brands when it comes to implementing cutting-edge technology. It is no longer the company that surprises the world every year with something entirely new; instead, it has become a follower in a market it once led.

The AI stumble and the Google partnership

Perhaps the most glaring example of this shift is in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Despite pioneering Siri, the first mainstream voice assistant, Apple has struggled to provide Generative AI to its users. The situation has reached a point where Apple has had to partner with Google to "smarten up" Siri. This partnership draws upon Google’s Gemini technology to power a suite of features dubbed "Apple Intelligence". While competitors have already rolled out advanced AI, many of Apple’s features remain in development, with a full Siri overhaul not expected until 2026.

Hardware experiments and financial strength

Apple has attempted to branch out into new hardware categories, such as the Apple Vision Pro, and has experimented with various iPhone models like the "Plus" and the "Air." Yet, these have failed to recapture the revolutionary spirit of earlier years. Financially, the company remains a powerhouse; its valuation has hit record highs, driven by massive profits from services like Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple Pay, alongside the success of the Apple Watch and M-series chips.

An uncertain future at the top

While Apple currently enjoys its position as a market leader, its reputation as an innovator is fading. As competitors like Samsung and Google innovate at an unprecedented pace, only time will tell how long Apple can maintain its dominance. It remains a profitable giant, but it is losing its space as the industry’s primary visionary.