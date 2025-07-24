iQOO Z10R launched in India with up to 12GB RAM starting at Rs 19,499 The iQOO Z10R is available in India in three variants and will go on sale starting July 29, featuring attractive discount offers.

New Delhi:

iQOO has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched iQOO Z10R is a new addition to the company's Z10 Series, which also includes the Z10, Z10 Lite, and Z10x. The newly launched smartphone is a mid-range device. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a dual rear camera unit led by a 50MP sensor. It also gets a 5,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

iQOO Z10R India price and availability

The iQOO Z10R is available in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The base variant is priced at Rs 19,499, the mid-specification variant is available for Rs 21,499, and the higher-specification variant is priced at Rs 23,499. It is offered in Aquamarine and Moonstone colour options.

The smartphone will be available for sale starting July 29 via Amazon and the iQOO India official website. Interested buyers will also get a Rs 2,000 instant discount on select bank cards or an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on all models.

iQOO Z10R 5G specifications

The iQOO Z10R features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For photography, it gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization and a 2MP bokeh sensor. It also gets a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It also features a 13,690mm sq graphite cooling area with ten temperature sensors.

For connectivity, it gets 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, GNSS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 5,700mAh battery with 44W charging support. The device is rated IP68+IP69 for dust and water resistance. It also features SGS five-star anti-fall certification and a MIL-STD-810H-certified build.

