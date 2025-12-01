iQOO 15 now available for sale in India with Rs 7,000 discount: Where to buy Following its Indian launch on November 26, the iQOO 15 is officially available for sale, with introductory offers allowing buyers to save up to Rs 7,000.

New Delhi:

The iQOO 15, which was launched in India on November 26, 2025, is now available for sale across the country, less than a week after its debut. The smartphone is packed with top-notch specifications, including:

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB

Display: 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED with up to a 144Hz refresh rate

Battery: 7,000mAh with 100W wired fast charging

Interested buyers can take advantage of the following offers to save significantly on their purchase.

iQOO 15 India price, offers, and availability

Configuration (RAM + Storage) Price (M.R.P.) Effective Price (with Bank Discount) 12GB + 256GB Rs 72,999 Rs 64,999 16GB + 512GB Rs 79,999 Rs 71,999

The handset is offered in two colour options: Alpha (Black) and Legend (White).

The iQOO 15 is available for purchase in India starting today, December 1, at 12 PM, through Amazon, the iQOO e-store, Vivo exclusive stores, and various other offline retail stores across the country.

iQOO 15 sale offers

As part of the early bird launch offers, customers can avail of substantial savings:

Instant Bank Discount: Interested buyers purchasing the iQOO 15 can get an instant bank discount of up to Rs 7,000 when using cards from Axis, HDFC, and ICICI Bank. This discount brings the effective starting price down to Rs 64,999.

Exchange Bonus: Buyers can also opt for an exchange bonus worth the same amount (up to Rs 7,000). The final price in this case will depend on the model and condition of the old smartphone, as well as the offer's availability at your location.

Additional Coupon: iQOO is also offering an additional discount coupon worth Rs 1,000 for eligible customers.

No-Cost EMI: For those who prefer not to pay the full price upfront, no-cost EMI options are available for a period of up to 24 months.

