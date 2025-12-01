Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 1, 2025: Get many cool items including Gun Skins for free

Garena has released new redeem codes for its popular battle royale games, Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, allowing players to obtain free gun skins and other in-game items.
Key details on redeem codes
- Limited Availability: These codes are typically valid for a limited time only.
- User Limit: According to reports, they often have a restriction, sometimes usable by only the first 500 users before they expire.
- Purpose: The codes serve as an alternative way for players to get free items, especially if they are unable to participate in the periodic in-game events organised by the developer.
- Region-Specific: Please note that these redeem codes are region-specific. Players from other regions will not be able to use codes issued for a different region.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 1, 2025:
- FF7TRD2SQA9F
- FF8HG3JK5L0P
- FF5B6YUHBVF3
- FFR3GT5YJH76
- FFK7XC8P0N3M
- FF1V2CB34ERT
- FFB2GH3KJL56
- FF5B6YUHBVF3
How to Redeem Free Fire Codes
- Visit the Redemption Site: Navigate to the official code redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com
- Log In: Log in to your Free Fire account.
- Find the Banner: Look for the redeem banner on the page.
- Enter Code: Click on the banner to bring up the redemption option. Enter the redeem code and press the Confirm button.
- Receive Reward: Once the code is successfully redeemed, you will receive your reward in your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.
Disclaimer
The original Free Fire game is banned in India; however, its Max version is available for play. Remember that Free Fire redeem codes are region-specific and are valid for a limited time. You may receive an error message if the code has expired or if you are attempting to use a code from a different region.
ALSO READ: Samsung flagship phone price drops by Rs 38,000, now available for half the original price
iPhone Fold leaks: What’s the price, how big is the battery, and will the screen be crease-free?