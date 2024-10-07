iQOO 13 set to launch in India soon: Expected features and launch timeline

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iQoo

After the successful release of the iQOO 12 (2023), smartphone maker iQOO is gearing up to introduce its next flagship model, the iQOO 13. According to the leaks available at the time of writing, this upcoming device will feature premium specifications. Although the company has yet not announced any official launch date, a steady stream of leaks has suggested the device’s details and more.

iQOO Prepares for the Launch of its Next Flagship Smartphone

iQOO 13 is rumoured to launch in December 2024

The iQOO 13 has recently appeared in the IMEI database which has indicated that the launch may be imminent and further reports from last month (September 2024) have suggested that the smartphone could be launched worldwide, including India, before the end of this year.

As per the latest leak, it was hinted that iQOO is planning to introduce the iQOO 13 in the Indian market between December 1 and December 10, 2024. The smartphone’s fans are expecting this new model to bring significant improvements over its predecessor (iQOO 12), which was well-received for its advanced features.

What to expect from the iQOO 13? Specifications

The iQOO 13 is expected to offer high-end features, which makes it a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment:

Display: The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch display that offers 2K resolution, ensuring sharp visuals and vibrant colours Performance: For a smooth user experience, it is further rumoured to feature a 144Hz refresh rate, making it an ideal device for gaming and multitasking. The smartphone is further expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, providing high-speed performance. Memory and storage: The iQOO 13 could be available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, which will cater to users who need extensive memory for apps, games, and media. Battery: The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 6,150 mAh battery which is likely to be included, ensuring long-lasting power for daily use. Camera setup: For photography enthusiasts, the iQOO 13 is rumoured to feature a triple-camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors, that offer impressive image quality.

As the launch date approaches, excitement among fans is building, and they are looking forward to the potential features and design of the iQOO 13.

