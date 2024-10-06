Google unveils robust theft protection features for Android devices: Safeguarding your data like never before

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google

Google has officially started rolling out advanced Theft Protection features for Android 10+ devices, enhancing user security against phone theft. Initially announced at I/O 2024, these new features are being released via Google Play services and are designed to safeguard personal data if your phone is stolen.

Theft Protection Page: A new hub for security

Users can access the new Theft Protection settings by searching for 'Theft protection' in the Settings app or by navigating to Google Services> All services > Personal & device safety. This page outlines built-in safeguards aimed at protecting your data in the event of theft.

Key features for theft detection

The update includes three major features:

Theft detection lock: This feature uses sensors, Wi-Fi, and smart device connections to determine if someone suddenly takes your unlocked phone while in use. If such activity is detected, the phone will automatically lock, preventing unauthorized access to personal data.

Offline device lock: Designed to protect your device even when it's disconnected from the internet. If a thief turns off Wi-Fi or mobile data to stop location tracking, the device will automatically lock.

However, this feature is activated under two conditions:

You must be actively using the phone while it’s unlocked. The screen can be locked up to twice a day.

Remote lock: If your phone is stolen, you can visit android.com/lock to remotely lock the device. This feature allows you to input your phone number and a security challenge for quick action, and Google believes this method is faster than using the Find My Device feature.

Global rollout and availability

Google initially tested these theft protection features in Brazil in June 2024. Now, Android users globally, including those using Pixel and Samsung devices, are starting to see these features. Currently, users enrolled in the Google Play services beta (version 24.40.33) in the U.S. can access all three theft detection features, with a full release expected soon.

These security features reflect Google’s commitment to protecting user data and preventing unauthorized access, especially in high-risk situations.

ALSO READ: Secure your iPhone with a custom passcode: How to set it up?

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg surpasses Jeff Bezos, now world’s second richest with USD 206 billion fortune