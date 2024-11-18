iQOO 13, Realme GT 7 Pro Indian variants to feature smaller batteries than Chinese counterparts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Realme GT 7 Pro - iQOO 13

Realme and iQOO are set to launch their new smartphones in India shortly. The Realme GT 7 Pro is scheduled for release on November 26, while the iQOO 13 will debut on December 3. Both smartphones are already available for purchase in China, but the Indian versions will feature different specifications, particularly regarding battery size.

iQOO 13

According to the updated landing page on the iQOO website, the Indian variant of the iQOO 13 will come equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, slightly smaller than the 6,150mAh battery found in the Chinese model. However, it will maintain the same 120W fast charging speed, design, and many other specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

The iQOO 13 is set to launch in India on December 3. It will be available for purchase through the official iQOO e-store as well as Amazon.

The Indian version of the iQOO 13 will be available in Nardo Grey and Legend Edition colorways and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip alongside a dedicated Q2 gaming processor. It will feature a BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Additionally, this handset will boast IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Similarly, Realme India recently shared details regarding the battery specifications of the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro on X (formerly Twitter). It is confirmed that the device will launch in India with a 5,800mAh battery, while the variant available in China is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, resulting in a difference of approximately 700mAh. This indicates that there will be some variations in specifications between the two models.

Nonetheless, the Indian variant of the Realme GT 7 Pro will retain the 120W SuperVOOC fast charging support, aligning it with its Chinese counterpart.

