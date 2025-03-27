IPL fans rejoice! Jio's Rs 100 plan offers 90 days of JioHotstar with high speed data Jio has launched an inexpensive recharge pack priced at Rs 100, offering a validity of 90 days. This Jio plan includes a Jio Hotstar subscription for the entire 90-day period along with data.

Jio has rolled out several JioHotstar plans in the past, and now, with the introduction of its latest affordable recharge option priced at just Rs 100 for the season 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), users can enjoy a fantastic deal. This plan offers a validity of 90 days, allowing subscribers to catch all the IPL matches on Reliance Jio's OTT platform. For those looking to enjoy IPL as well as JioHotstar shows, web series, and movies without breaking the bank, this plan could be the perfect choice.

Jio's Rs 100 plan

This budget-friendly plan from Reliance Jio costs Rs 100 and provides users with 5GB of high-speed internet data, valid for 90 days. However, it’s important to note that this prepaid offering does not include benefits for calls or SMS. To make calls or send messages, users will need to opt for one of Jio's regular recharge plans.

Additionally, if you currently have a monthly plan, you'll need to recharge your number 48 hours before the existing pack expires to maintain access to the JioHotstar subscription in the second and third month.

Other plans with JioHotstar

In addition to the Rs 100 plan, Jio also offers several other recharge options including plans priced at Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 899, and Rs 999, all of which come with a free 90-day subscription to JioHotstar. According to Jio’s website, the Rs 299 and Rs 349 plans provide 28 days of validity, along with benefits such as 100 free SMS, daily 1.5GB and 2GB of data respectively, and unlimited calling. The Rs 349 plan even includes unlimited 5G data.

For those opting for the Rs 899 and Rs 999 plans, users enjoy a validity of 90 and 98 days respectively. These plans also come with daily allowances of 2GB high-speed data and unlimited calling, with the Rs 899 plan featuring an additional 20GB of data. Both plans give users the added bonus of unlimited 5G data.

