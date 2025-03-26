Jio, Airtel, Vi users: Caller ID during incoming calls as per Aadhaar card soon Jio, Airtel, and Vi will soon implement Caller Name Presentation, which will display the caller's name as per KYC documents, primarily including the Aadhaar card.

Telecom users will soon benefit from a new feature that helps protect them from scam and marketing calls. Major Indian telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi are planning to introduce a new capability called Caller Name Presentation (CNAP). This feature will show users the name of the person calling, eliminating the need for third-party apps like Truecaller.

Telecom companies in India are working with technology leaders such as HP, Dell, Ericsson, and Nokia to set up the necessary systems for this feature. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) first recommended this idea last February, and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has encouraged telecom operators to speed up its launch.

The CNAP feature will be released in stages, with the goal of reducing unwanted calls and improving the overall experience for users. This service aims to clearly display the verified name of the caller as per KYC document which mainly include Aadhaar card, using the name that is officially registered in the user’s identification documents, rather than relying on user-contributed data like some apps do.

In other news, on March 26, around 7 PM, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) faced a major outage that affected several banks, including well-known ones like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. This disruption meant that many people were unable to send or receive money using UPI, causing inconvenience for both individuals and businesses. Fortunately, the issue was fixed by approximately 8:40 PM, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) later shared an official statement explaining what happened.

According to a message from NPCI on X (formerly known as Twitter), they experienced some technical problems that caused this temporary disruption in UPI's services. This situation disrupted the smooth transaction experience that UPI users usually rely on.

