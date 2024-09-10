iPhone will change forever with Apple Intelligence on September 16: All devices getting iOS 18

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iOS 18 on iPhone

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 16 series, as well as the Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2, at its Glowtime Event. The new iPhone series will be available in India from September 20 through the company's official online and offline stores. In addition to the hardware announcements, Apple also revealed that iOS 18, featuring an AI feature to enhance user experience, will be released on September 16. The new iOS will be available as a free update for all iPhones launched in 2017 or later, but the AI feature, which are part of Apple Intelligence, will be included in the iOS 18.1 update. The stable version of iOS 18 will be released on September 16.

Here are iPhones that are compatible with iOS 18:

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple Intelligence will be available in these devices:

Users will receive Apple Intelligence through a free software update and will not have to pay separately to use this feature. Apple Intelligence will also be available for iPad and Mac users in the next update, but it will only work on devices with an M1 chip or later. Specifically, Apple Intelligence will be supported in iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

ALSO READ: Apple discontinues 3 popular iPhone models, leaving users shocked after iPhone 16 Series launch