iPhone, iPad get new iOS, iPadOS updates to fix recording, password security issues

Apple has rolled out update for iPhones and iPads to address some issues. The recently rolled out update fixes issues with recording and password security. The two new patches are iOS 18.0.1 for iPhones and iPadOS 18.0.1 for iPad. The update for iPhone will also allow iPad with M4 chip to finally upgrade to iOS 18 as initial version was making the device useless.

What was the issue?

A new patch has been released to address recording issues in the Messages app for all iPhone 16 models. The patch resolves a problem where the iPhone's microphone would start recording a few seconds before being activated, indicated by the orange microphone icon. Additionally, the patch addresses a VoiceOver function issue that could inadvertently read saved passwords aloud.

Eligible devices

This update is applicable to iPhone XS and later models, as well as the 13-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third generation and later), 11-inch iPad Pro (first generation and later), iPad Air (third generation and later), iPad (seventh generation and later), and iPad mini (fifth generation and later).

If you have any of these devices, you can obtain the latest patches by accessing the Software Updates tab within the General section of your Settings app.

Meanwhile, after a recent update, many users of older Samsung smartphones are facing problems. Numerous people have taken to social media to report issues with their phones, particularly with green lines appearing and constant restarts. This issue seems to be affecting several old Samsung phone models, including the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy A90, and Galaxy A50, leading to a bootloop problem. Concerned users have been sharing their experiences on platforms like Reddit.

Many users on Reddit have reported encountering issues with older Samsung smartphones. Specifically, they are facing difficulties updating the SmartThings Framework 2.2.02.1 on devices from the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy A90. The majority of affected users are situated in South Korea, Belgium, France, the USA, and Australia.

