iPhone gets new feature to find your lost luggage at the Airport easily

Apple has introduced a new update to its Find My Network. The new feature is called Share Item Location which will help users locate and recover misplaced and lost items. This feature will now allow users to share the location of AirTag or Find My Network accessory with third parties such as airlines. The feature is currently available as part of the public beta of iOS 18.2 and will be soon available to all users worldwide as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later.

How will this feature work?

Users can share the location of an item using the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. When they send a link to someone, that person will be able to see the item’s location on an easy-to-use map. This map will update automatically whenever the item moves and will show when it was last updated.

The shared location will stop being available as soon as the user finds their item again. The owner can also stop sharing the location at any time, and the link will automatically stop working after seven days.

To use this feature, the recipient will need to authenticate themselves, meaning they’ll have to prove their identity through their Apple Account or an email from the airline.

In the coming months, more than 15 airlines that serve millions of travellers around the world will start using Apple’s "Find My" feature to help locate lost or delayed luggage. This includes well-known airlines like Aer Lingus, Air Canada, British Airways, Delta Air Lines, and many more. More airlines will be added in the future.

Additionally, SITA, a company that specialises in technology for air travel, will integrate this luggage tracking feature into WorldTracer, a system already used by over 500 airlines and airport ground staff at more than 2,800 airports worldwide. This improvement aims to make it easier to track and recover mishandled baggage.

What is Find My Network?

Share Item Location uses a network called Find My, which is made up of over a billion Apple devices. These devices work together using Bluetooth technology to help people find their missing items nearby. When a device is lost, this network can send back a general location to the owner, but rest assured, everything is kept private and secure. No one else, including Apple or the companies that make the accessories, can see where the device is or any of its information.

