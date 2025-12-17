iPhone Fold specs leaked: Massive displays, dual cameras, and shocking absence of face ID The first-generation iPhone Fold will reportedly sport a 7.58-inch main display and a 5.25-inch cover screen, while opting for dual 48MP cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of Face ID.

New Delhi:

Apple's first foldable iPhone is shaping up to be one of the company's most anticipated products in recent years. New leaks from China have further solidified earlier rumours, suggesting that the upcoming device, currently referred to as the iPhone Fold, is expected to join the 2026 iPhone lineup. This launch would mark Apple's official entry into the competitive foldable smartphone category.

Biometrics: The return of Touch ID?

A recent leak on Weibo by the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the foldable iPhone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a design common in book-style foldables from Android brands.

If accurate, this implies two significant shifts for Apple:

No Face ID: The device may skip Face ID hardware entirely to prioritise a thinner chassis.

No Under-Display Tech: Apple appears to be avoiding under-display fingerprint scanners for this first-generation model, opting instead for a more reliable, physical sensor.

Display and design

Rumours suggest the iPhone Fold will be a "wide-style" foldable, featuring a 7.58-inch internal display that folds inward. This would be Apple’s largest iPhone screen to date, offering an iPad-mini-like experience.

Key display features include:

Internal Screen: A 7.58-inch panel that may utilize an under-display selfie camera, providing a seamless, notch-free viewing experience.

External Screen: A 5.25-inch cover display with a standard hole-punch cutout for quick tasks.

Crease-Free Goal: Apple is reportedly obsessed with eliminating the display crease, using specialized glass from suppliers like Corning and SCHOTT.

Camera and 2026 roadmap

On the rear, the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a dual-camera setup with at least one 48MP sensor. While this may seem modest compared to the "Pro" models, analysts suggest Apple is prioritizing a slim, durable design and hinge integrity over a bulky, multi-lens camera system.

The foldable is expected to be part of a massive 2026 for Apple:

Spring 2026: Launch of the iPhone 17e (a budget-friendly entry).

Fall 2026: Launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold (which some suggest could be named the iPhone Ultra).

