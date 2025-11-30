iPhone Fold leaks: What’s the price, how big is the battery, and will the screen be crease-free? The much-anticipated iPhone Fold, Apple's rumoured foldable phone, is the subject of recent reports and alleged leaks detailing its features.

New Delhi:

Recent reports and alleged leaks have provided details regarding Apple's potential foldable phone, often referred to as the iPhone Fold. Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist, previously stated that the iPhone Fold will feature a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external screen. He also reported that the device’s folded thickness could be between 9–9.5mm and that the phone might include a total of four cameras.

J.P. Morgan Research Report: Camera information

According to a J.P. Morgan research report, recent leaks suggest that a 24-megapixel under-display camera (UDC) could be integrated into the inner display of the foldable iPhone. This would be an industry first for the inner screen of a foldable device. When not in use, the camera will be invisible, providing an unobstructed view of the display.

Crease-free screen feature

Recent news indicates that Apple has tackled a common issue with foldable screens: creases. The new design for their inner display is expected to be totally smooth and free of these lines, solving a big concern for people who use foldable phones.

Latest battery leaks

Regarding the battery, trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the phone could feature a battery capacity between 5,400mAh and 5,800mAh. However, some Chinese tipsters hint that the capacity might exceed 5,000mAh. Many claims suggest that this phone, with its 7.8-inch screen, will feature the largest battery in iPhone history. It is also rumored that this battery will utilize new, high-density cells. This potential battery capacity would surpass major competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, making it the highest-capacity battery in any iPhone model.

iPhone Fold's estimated price

MacRumors reports that the iPhone Fold could be priced between $2,000 and $2,500. In India, this could translate to a price range of Rs 1,70,000 to Rs 2,10,000. If accurate, this price point would make it the most expensive phone in iPhone history.

ALSO READ: Airtel's affordable 365-day plan delights users, keeping SIMs active for a year