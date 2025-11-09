iPhone 18 leaks: Camera, design, and key features revealed, everything you need to know Just a month after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, leaked reports about the iPhone 18 have already begun to surface, revealing details about its features, design, and potential launch date.

New Delhi:

Following the iPhone 17, the iPhone 18 is expected to make waves in the global market, including India. This Apple iPhone is slated for launch next year, and details about its features are already beginning to emerge. Hints are surfacing regarding the upgrades it will offer compared to the iPhone 17, and the phone's key features are starting to be revealed. Recently, information about the iPhone Air 2's camera has also surfaced, suggesting that this upcoming model of Apple's slimmer iPhone may feature a dual-camera system.

When will the iPhone 18 launch?

The iPhone 18 is expected to come out in September of next year. Alongside it, Apple might also release the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new version of the iPhone Air called the iPhone Air 2.

While Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the release date, based on their previous patterns, we can reasonably guess that the new iPhones will hit the market in September. It’s very likely that the iPhone 18 will be available during the second week of that month.

As for pricing, the iPhone 17 was launched at a higher price compared to the previous iPhone 16. This suggests that the iPhone 18 might also be priced higher than its predecessor.

Leaked iPhone 18 features

Regarding the iPhone 18's features, it is rumored to include a dual rear camera setup. This could feature a 48MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calling, it may have an 18MP Center Stage camera.

According to leaked reports, the company will not change the phone's design. This iPhone could come with a 6.3-inch Super Retina ProMotion display, which will support a 120Hz refresh rate. The company may also provide a larger battery in its upcoming iPhone 18. Additionally, the phone could be equipped with 12GB of RAM.

