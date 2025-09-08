iPhone 17 Series launch event: What to expect from Apple's "Awe Dropping" event tomorrow The iPhone 17 Series is all set to launch tomorrow on September 9. The new series is expected to feature a refreshed design and a new model.

Apple is set to launch its iPhone 17 Series tomorrow, September 9, at its "Awe Dropping" event. The livestream of the launch is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST from Cupertino. After many years, fans are eagerly awaiting the new iPhone launch as leaks suggest the company will make significant design changes to the iPhone 17 Series and may introduce a new model, the iPhone 17 Air. The leaks and the event's logo also hint that the new series will offer better cooling. This year, enthusiasts are also expecting a price increase due to ongoing tariff issues in the US.

Here's everything you can expect from the iPhone 17 Series launch event:

iPhone 16 Pro to be discontinued

Apple typically discontinues previous-generation Pro models after launching a new series. This year, we expect the company to discontinue the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models following the launch of the iPhone 17 Series.

iPhone 17 specifications

Apple also has a practice of giving the previous year's Pro specifications to the current year's base model. We expect the company to follow this practice and offer the iPhone 16 Pro's specifications in the new iPhone 17.

iPhone 17 Specifications (expected) Display 6.3-inch OLED display Processor A18 Pro Camera Rear: 48MP + 12MP, Front: 12MP

iPhone 17 Air

Reports widely confirm that the company plans to launch a slim iPhone called the iPhone 17 Air, which will replace the iPhone 17 Plus. This model is expected to be approximately 5.55mm thick and will likely sacrifice some features for its slimness. It is expected to feature a single 48MP camera and a smaller battery, and it will challenge the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

iPhone 17 Pro

There is a rumour that Apple will switch from a titanium to an aluminum frame for its Pro models this year. Last year, the company refreshed the design of the base variant, and this year, it's the Pro models that will get a refreshed design. The rear camera array of the Pro model is expected to be expanded to extend across most of the phone's side. The device is also expected to debut with an upgraded telephoto camera.

iOS 26

The company will roll out iOS 26 at the event, which features its biggest design refresh in recent years. It will also be interesting to see what new AI features are introduced.

New Apple Watch

Apple is also expected to release new Apple Watch models. The Ultra model is rumored to feature 5G, a processor upgrade, and the capability to text via satellite. The Apple Watch Series 11 models are not expected to have any major design changes but may feature a faster chip. We can also expect to see the AirPods Pro 3 at the event.

