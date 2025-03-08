iPhone 17 Pro: Major design changes, powerful upgrades and more leaked! While these leaks sound exciting, nothing is official yet. Apple could still change its plans before the final launch. For now, these early details suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro could be one of the most significant upgrades in years.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is still months away from its official launch, but a number of leaks have already emerged, stating about its tipped features. As per the recent leaks and rumors have already started surfacing. If the latest reports are true, the iPhone 17 Pro could bring significant design and hardware upgrades compared to previous models.

From a redesigned camera module to a powerful new chipset, here is everything we know so far.

A bold new camera island design

Apple has followed a consistent design language since the launch of the iPhone 11 (in 2020). But as per the speculations, this may change with the iPhone 17 Pro launch. According to Apple tipster Jon Prosser, the upcoming Pro model will feature the following:

A massive camera island spanning the entire width of the phone

Rounded corners for a sleek finish

Three cameras on the left side

An LED flash, LiDAR scanner, and microphone on the right

Additionally, the camera island is rumoured to be darker than the rest of the phone, giving it a dual-tone finish.

New materials: Aluminium frame and hybrid back panel

Apple might ditch the titanium frame found in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro in favour of an aluminium frame. The back panel is expected to feature a unique combination of aluminium and glass, creating a new premium look.

Camera upgrades: 48MP Telephoto and 24MP selfie camera

Rumours suggest that all four iPhone 17 models will sport an upgraded 24MP front camera, significantly improving selfie quality.

However, the iPhone 17 Pro could take things further with:

A 48MP high-resolution telephoto camera for enhanced zoom capabilities

Advanced image processing for sharper photos and videos

Powerful A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM

Apple’s next-generation A19 Pro chipset is expected to power the iPhone 17 Pro, bringing:

Faster performance and better power efficiency

TSMC’s 3nm process for enhanced speed

A jump to 12GB RAM, a big upgrade over the current 8GB RAM

There are also whispers that Apple may replace Qualcomm’s modem with its own in-house modem, though this remains unconfirmed.

