iPhone 17 Pro expected to feature under-display Face ID technology: Know-more

It has been rumoured that the iPhone 17 Pro model from the tech giant will feature an under-display Face ID technology. It will make the first iPhone from the company which will feature such technology.

As per the display analyst named Ross Young, the under-display 'Face ID' technology will still be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera- MacRumors reported.

This implementation is anticipated to last till 2027's 'Pro' iPhone models, which will further integrate the camera under the display for a true 'all-screen' experience.

Furthermore, Young's report of the original roadmap started that, which was published in May 2022, differs from the latest forecast.

Earlier, he predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro versions released in 2024 would be the first to include under-panel Face ID technology.

Last month, Young said that this one-year delay was due to "sensor issues".

The two display cutouts that presently comprise the Dynamic Island will remain unchanged across three successive 'Pro' iPhone generations.

Young also stated that the standard iPhone 17 models will include ProMotion, which is presently only available on Apple's high-end devices, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on a MacBook Air model which will feature a 13.4-inch OLED display.

Ross Young claimed that the new model will come with a slightly smaller display as compared to the existing MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch LCD panel.

Inputs from IANS

