iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: What's new in Apple's latest flagships?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16: Apple has launched its new iPhone series on September 9. The company has announced major upgrades in the new iPhone 16 series, including Apple Intelligence (AI) features, capture button, action button and more. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone and are not sure whether to go for the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16, here are the 5 big differences between these two iPhones to help you make an informed decision.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16: Camera

The new iPhone 16 features a redesigned camera and a 48MP Fusion camera sensor, enabling macro and spatial photography, which is not possible in the older iPhone 15 model. The iPhone 15 has a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16: Processor

iPhone 16 comes with the new generation A18 Bionic processor, a refined version of A17 Pro Bionic, supporting a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, as well as a 16-core neural engine. iPhone 15 is equipped with the A16 Bionic chipset. The new processor is compatible with the Apple Intelligence feature, which is not available in the old model.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16: Battery

The new iPhone 16 has a larger battery compared to the iPhone 15, providing 22 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 15 supports 20 hours of video playback. Both models have a second-generation USB Type C port, but the new model also supports 25W fast wireless charging.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16: Capture Button

iPhone 16 features a new capture button for camera control, in addition to the action button, which is not available in the older model. The iPhone 15 does not have a dedicated capture button or an action button, only a ring or silent switch.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16: Apple Intelligence

All models of the new iPhone 16 series are equipped with Apple Intelligence (AI) features, which will be available with the iOS 18.1 update. The iPhone 15 will not support the AI feature even after the iOS 18 update.

ALSO READ: iPhone will change forever with Apple Intelligence on September 16: All devices getting iOS 18