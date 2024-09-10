iPhone 16 Series set to hit Apple Stores in Delhi, Mumbai: Here's price, how to pre-order

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Apple Store in India

Apple has launched the iPhone 16 series worldwide, including in India on September 9. The series includes four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Last year, in 2023, Apple opened its two retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai in the country. Apart from online stores, interested buyers will be able to pre-book the new iPhone 16 series from offline stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Here’s when you can buy the new iPhone 16 Series smartphones in India.

iPhone 16 Series and availability

According to Apple, the iPhone 16 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900, and the iPhone 16 Plus is priced at Rs. 89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro models have received a price cut of almost Rs. 10,000. The iPhone 16 Pro now starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB model, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB variant costs Rs. 1,44,900.

The new iPhone series can be pre-ordered from 5:30 pm on September 13 in 58 countries, including India. The new iPhone 16 series will be available for sale in these countries starting September 20, 2024, via the company's online and offline Apple Store. Interested buyers will also be able to buy the new iPhone series from physical retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

If you want to pre-order the new iPhone 16 Series, here is a guide on how you can do it.

How to pre-order iPhone 16 Series in India

To pre-order the iPhone 16 series, users can visit the official Apple website or physical stores. Once the pre-booking starts on September 13, users can choose their preferred iPhone 16 model and book it.

After pre-booking on the online store, users from Delhi and Mumbai can opt for free shipping or retail store pick-up and receive their new iPhone 16 model on September 20.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: What's new in Apple's latest flagships?