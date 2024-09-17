iPhone 16 Series demand lower compared to its predecessor: Here's what went wrong

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 16

Apple recently launched its iPhone 16 Series in India. The newly launched iPhone 16 Series includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These smartphones are available for pre-order starting September 13. However, as per a report, the latest iPhone series is not generating the expected demand in the market. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, renowned for his insights into Apple's supply chain, has reported that there is "lower-than-expected" demand for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models based on pre-order data and shipping estimates.

Although overall pre-orders have reached an estimated 37 million units, this number falls short of the first-weekend performance of the iPhone 15 series by a significant 13 percent. The Pro models appear to be the main issue, with Kuo estimating a 27 percent and 16 percent drop in pre-orders for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max compared to their predecessors.

Interestingly, the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus seem to be performing better than their iPhone 15 counterparts, with their pre-order numbers reportedly up, but not enough to completely offset the Pro models’ slow start.

So, what's causing the Pro models to lag behind?

According to Kuo, the delayed arrival of Apple Intelligence, the rumoured suite of AI-powered features heavily promoted during the iPhone 16 launch event, is a key factor. These features won’t be available until the October release of iOS 18.1. Early adopters who purchase a Pro model now will have to wait a month to experience the full package.

Kuo suggests that the iPhone lineup is also facing "intense competition" in China, which is a crucial market for Apple. Huawei seems to be part of the equation whose world’s first tri-fold phone received millions of pre-orders even before its official release.

