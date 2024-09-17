Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale begins September 27, offers huge discounts on smartphones: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024

Flipkart has announced the date of its biggest sale of the year. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 will start ahead of the festive season in India. The sale will offer great deals on mobiles, laptops, tablets, TVs, home appliances and other electronics. Interested buyers can avail extra discount through HDFC debit and credit cards, in addition to other cashback and EMI deals. Those who are planning to buy flagship smartphones from brands like Apple, Google and Samsung can also expect an impressive discount. Here are all the details you need to know.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 date and deals

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 is set to commence on September 27 for all members. However, Flipkart Plus subscribers will have early access a day before, on September 26. The e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank for bank offers. Interested buyers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount on debit/credit and Easy EMI transactions. In addition to this, Flipkart buyers can enjoy lifetime cashback on UPI via its super money app.

Interested smartphone buyers can take advantage of great deals on Samsung smartphones such as Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy A14 5G. Buyers can wishlist these smartphones now and purchase them as soon as the sale begins. The e-commerce giant is also offering great deals on Nothing Phone 2a, 2a Plus, and Acer Aspire 3.

Flipkart will disclose deals on TVs, smartwatches, tablets, audio equipment, laptops, and other home appliances soon. Furthermore, the platform will reveal offers on Nothing Phone 2a and iPhone models on September 22 and September 23, respectively. Apart from discounts and bank benefits, Flipkart will also offer exchange deals and Flipkart Pay Later credit up to Rs. 1 lakh.

