iPhone 16 Plus price drops sharply; lowest deal available: Where to buy The iPhone 16 Plus is now available at its lowest-ever price during Reliance Digital’s Digital Mobile Days sale, running from February 4 to February 8. Originally launched at Rs 89,900, the Apple smartphone is currently listed at Rs 74,900, with an additional Rs 4,000 bank discount.

The price of the iPhone 16 Plus has been reduced once again, allowing buyers to purchase the Apple smartphone at a significantly lower price than its launch cost. This offer is available exclusively on Reliance Digital, not on Amazon or Flipkart. As part of the ongoing Digital Mobile Days sale, the iPhone 16 Plus is currently listed at its lowest price ever. The sale is scheduled to run from February 4 to February 8.

iPhone 16 Plus offer on Reliance Digital

Apple launched the iPhone 16 Plus at a starting price of Rs 89,900. During the Reliance Digital sale, the smartphone is listed at Rs 15,000 less, bringing the base price down to Rs 74,900.

In addition, Reliance Digital is offering a bank discount of Rs 4,000, which further reduces the effective starting price to Rs 70,900.

The iPhone 16 Plus is available in three storage variants:

128GB

256GB

512GB

iPhone 16 Plus display and performance

iPhone 16 Plus Features Display 6.7-inch, OLED, XDR Processor A18 Bionic Storage 512GB Camera 48MP + 12MP, 12MP

The iPhone 16 Plus features a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with an OLED panel. It is powered by Apple’s A18 Bionic chipset and supports Apple Intelligence.

The smartphone comes with an aluminium body and carries an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water.

Camera and software details

The iPhone 16 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup, led by a 48MP primary camera, along with a 12MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 12MP front camera.

The smartphone runs on iOS 18 and is upgradeable to iOS 26. It is offered with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

