Apple hiring retail managers in Hyderabad, fueling speculation of new store launch Apple has posted new job openings for outlet and retail managers in India, sparking speculation about a possible new Apple Store, as the company strengthens its retail presence in the country.

New Delhi:

Apple has issued a job notification seeking outlet managers, retail managers, and several other roles to be based in Hyderabad, sparking speculation that the iPhone maker may be planning to open a new retail store there. The job listings, published on Apple’s official careers portal, also invite applications for technical specialists, business experts, operations experts, and full-time, part-time, and temporary experts and managers.

Apple’s growing retail presence in India

Apple expanded its retail footprint last year by opening stores in Bengaluru, Pune, and Noida.

The company launched its first India retail store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai in 2023, followed by Apple Saket in Delhi, alongside its existing online platform.

Apple records highest-ever value share in India

Meanwhile, Apple has recorded its highest-ever value share of 28 per cent in the Indian smartphone market, driven by a growing trend of premiumisation, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.

The report noted a significant shift in the world’s second-largest smartphone market. While smartphone shipment volumes continue to grow steadily, the overall market value is rising at a much faster pace, as consumers increasingly opt for higher-end devices.

iPhone 16 series drives market growth

According to Counterpoint’s latest data, Apple held a 23 per cent value share in India in 2024.

The strong performance of the iPhone 16 series, along with aggressive financing schemes and trade-in offers, has helped Apple reach its highest-ever value share in the country.

Apple accelerates retail expansion plans

Apple is accelerating its retail expansion in India and recently opened a new store in Noida, its fifth retail outlet in the country, as it looks to strengthen its physical presence in a rapidly growing market.

Vanessa Trigub, Apple’s Vice President of Stores and Retail Operations, said the company is witnessing “incredible energy and excitement” around every new store opening and confirmed that Apple will open another store in Mumbai next year.

ALSO READ: TSMC to manufacture 3nm chips in Japan to meet surging AI demand