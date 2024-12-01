Sunday, December 01, 2024
     
Apple iPhone 16 owners face unexpected battery drain after iOS 18 update: Fix expected soon

The iPhone 16 series, a barely a month-old series from Apple has been facing widespread complaints about severe battery drain issues. Users on Reddit and Apple support forums have expressed their dissatisfaction, contradicting Apple’s claims of all-day battery life for the new models.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 01, 2024 18:30 IST, Updated : Dec 01, 2024 18:43 IST
iPhone 16
Image Source : FILE iPhone 16

Apple’s latest iOS 18 update has been causing unexpected battery-draining issues for some iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users, despite promises of improved battery life. Complaints have flooded online forums as users struggle with rapid power depletion.

Battery drain woes surface post-update

A significant number of iPhone 16 users have taken to Apple’s forums and Reddit to report severe battery drain since updating to iOS 18. These issues were initially noticed during the beta phase but have persisted even after the public release of the software.

Fast draining even on low usage

Users reported that their devices are losing battery unusually fast, even during light usage or while idle.

One Reddit user shared: “Listened to music for 2.5 hours with less than 45 minutes of screen time, and my battery dropped to 68 per cent.”

Another user noted, “Compared to my iPhone 14, which has 78 per cent battery left, my iPhone 16 is down to 45 per cent with similar usage.”

Not all users affected

It is interesting to mention that not everyone has encountered this concern. Some users claim that their phones are functioning as expected, while others report partial relief after installing the iOS 18.1 beta.

Apple’s track record with iOS bugs

Battery drain issues following a major iOS release are not uncommon. Apple has resolved similar problems in the past with software updates. It’s expected that the company will address this issue in an upcoming patch to ensure smoother performance for all users.

iQOO has unleashed its latest flagship smartphones- the iQOO Neo10 and Neo10 Pro in the China market. These devices come packed with the latest technology, a sleek design and powerful performance which will help to cater to gamers and tech enthusiasts alike.

