iPhone 16 gets massive price cut, now available for Rs 55,999: Where to buy

New Delhi:

The iPhone 16 has received a significant price cut during the ongoing year-end sale on the e-commerce website Flipkart. This Apple iPhone is now available for up to Rs 24,000 less than its original launch price. The new "Buy Buy 2025" sale began on Flipkart today, December 5, and will run until December 10. During this six-day event, you have the opportunity to purchase the iPhone 16 at its lowest price ever.

iPhone 16 discount

The iPhone 16 was originally launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Following the launch of the iPhone 17, the company reduced its price by Rs 10,000, making it available for Rs 69,900.

In the current Flipkart sale, the iPhone 16 is listed for Rs 55,999. This represents a substantial direct price cut of Rs 14,000. Users can avail of additional card discounts on select bank cards. The iPhone 16 is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.

iPhone 16 specifications

Launched last year, the iPhone 16 bears a striking resemblance to the newer iPhone 17, with many features being nearly identical.

Display: The device utilises a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and features the Dynamic Island.

Processor: It is powered by Apple's A18 Bionic chipset, which supports hexacore performance.

Software: This iPhone ships with iOS 18, which is upgradeable to iOS 26, and includes the Apple Intelligence feature.

Cameras: The iPhone 16 has a dual camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, a 12MP front camera is provided.

Physical Features: Apple has included an Action button and a dedicated Camera button on this model.

Charging and Durability: This iPhone supports 25W wired and wireless charging and carries an IP68 rating for protection against water and dust damage.

