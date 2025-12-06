Jio unleashes unbelievable benefits in sub-Rs 100 plans: Free Hotstar, data, and more Jio offers a plethora of affordable plans, including several beneficial options under Rs 100 that provide users with a wide range of benefits.

New Delhi:

Jio continues to surprise its users with affordable plans and offers. The country's number one telecom company is currently providing a significant benefit to millions of users for just Rs 100. This offer, which was launched before the festive season, is still available. The company also features several beneficial plans priced under Rs 100.

Details of the Jio Rs 100 plan

The Rs 100 plan from Jio is not a standard recharge but an add-on pack that users can purchase alongside their regular base plan.

Validity: 30 days.

Subscription: Includes a JioHotstar subscription for the entire month.

Data: Users receive 5GB of high-speed data. This data can be used flexibly throughout the month, as there is no daily limit.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio Rs 100 plan

Jio Rs 77 Plan

Jio also offers a compelling plan priced at just Rs 77. Even with this affordable price point, Jio provides attractive benefits.

Subscriptions: Users receive a full-month subscription to Sony LIV and access to JioTV for 30 days.

Type: This is also an add-on pack that users can utilize alongside their regular plan.

Data and Validity: It offers a validity of 5 days and a total of 3GB of data.

Other cheaper add-on packs

In addition, users can avail of several other cheaper data add-on packs, including those priced at Rs 69, Rs 49, Rs 39, Rs 29, Rs 19, and Rs 11. These all offer various benefits: