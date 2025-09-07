iPhone 15 price slashed by thousands ahead of iPhone 17 Series launch: Where to find biggest discount The price of the iPhone 15 has been significantly reduced once again. Launched in 2023, this iPhone can now be purchased starting at Rs 58,000. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bank discounts and exchange offers when buying the phone.

In anticipation of the iPhone 17 series launch, Apple has lowered the price of its previous iPhone models, a common practice for the company. This year, the price of the iPhone 15, which was launched in 2023, has been cut once again.

iPhone 15 major price drop

Originally, the iPhone 15 was launched with a starting price of Rs 79,900. Apple had previously reduced its price by Rs 10,000 last year, bringing it down to Rs 69,900. Now, you can find it at an even lower price on both Amazon and Flipkart.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 15 is listed at a starting price of Rs 64,900, which is a Rs 5,000 price cut. Additional bank offers may also be available.

On Amazon, the discount is even bigger. The iPhone 15's price has been reduced by Rs 20,000, with a starting price of Rs 59,900. You can also get a cashback of up to Rs 1,797, bringing the effective price down to Rs 58,103.

Interested buyers can also take advantage of the exchange offers on these platforms. If your old smartphone has an exchange value of Rs 20,000, you could get this new phone for under Rs 40,000. However, the exact exchange value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

The iPhone 15 is available in five colour options: Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow.

iPhone 15 features

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a Dynamic Island. It has a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 12MP front camera.

Powered by the A16 Bionic chip with 6GB of RAM, the iPhone 15 comes with the iOS 17 operating system, which is upgradable to iOS 18.

