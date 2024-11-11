iPhone 14 256GB gets significant discount, now available for Rs 60,000 to clear existing stock

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 14 discount

If you were considering purchasing an iPhone but found your budget to be a bit tight, there's no need to worry anymore. You no longer need to shell out one and a half lakh rupees for the premium iPhone 14. Since the launch of the iPhone 16 series, the prices of older iPhone models have already started to dip, and now they've dropped even further.

To give you some context, the iPhone 14 hit the market in 2022, and following its release, Apple introduced two additional series. With the iPhone 17 expected next year, it appears that e-commerce platforms are eager to clear out their stock of the iPhone 14.

Flipkart, the leading e-commerce site, has rolled out a substantial price cut on the 256GB variant of the iPhone 14. Now is the perfect moment to grab this smartphone, featuring the A15 Bionic chipset, at a fantastic price.

iPhone 14 256 variant discount price

Currently, Flipkart lists the 256GB model of the iPhone 14 for Rs 69,900. Flipkart has slashed it significantly and customers can enjoy a jaw-dropping 12 percent discount on this variant, bringing the price down to just Rs 60,999—a savings of Rs 8,901.

Additionally, further savings are available through bank and exchange offers. Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Plus, if you trade in your old smartphone, you could potentially save more. If your budget is still stretched, you can easily opt for EMIs.

iPhone 14 features

The iPhone 14 boasts a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display.

With an IP68 rating, it is suitable for water exposure.

The display is protected by Ceramic Shield glass, ensuring durability.

Out of the box, the device comes with iOS 16, and you can upgrade to iOS 18.1.

Apple has equipped the iPhone 14 with up to 6GB of RAM and storage options of up to 512GB.

For photography enthusiasts, it features a dual-camera setup on the rear with 12 + 12-megapixel sensors.

The front camera has a 12-megapixel sensor, perfect for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: iPhone users rejoice! A new security feature makes phone theft nearly impossible