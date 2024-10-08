iPhone 14 (256GB) gets massive price cut on Flipkart, just before Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 14 (256GB)

Massive Discount on iPhone 14: If you have been looking for a new iPhone, then now is the perfect time to make your purchase. With the festive season in full swing, Flipkart is offering a substantial discount on the iPhone 14 (256GB variant). This is considered the best deal of the season and iPhone enthusiasts have a great opportunity to buy their favourite device at a massive price cut.

Flipkart's offered discount on the iPhone 14 has caught the attention of everyone at the moment as it is offering significant savings along with additional offers. Here are the details:

iPhone 14 (256 GB): About the discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 14- 256GB variant is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 60,900 on Flipkart. During the festive sale, customers could enjoy shopping the Apple devices with a direct discount of 12 per cent. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering various bank and exchange offers, which will enable buyers to save even more on their purchases.

Image Source : APPLEiPhone 14

Save more with exchange offers

Flipkart is also providing a generous exchange offer for customers looking to upgrade. By exchanging an old smartphone, you can save up to Rs 30,750 on the iPhone 14 256GB. If you get the maximum exchange value, you could purchase the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 30,000. However, the final exchange value depends on the condition and working status of your old device.

iPhone 14: A long-lasting investment with premium features

The iPhone 14, launched in 2022, is a durable choice for those seeking a smartphone that will last for the next 4-5 years. Its design includes an aluminium frame with a glass back and an IP68 rating, allowing it to withstand water exposure. The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness, protected by Ceramic Shield glass.

Powerful performance with Apple A15 Bionic chipset

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, ensuring smooth performance. It comes pre-installed with iOS 18 and offers up to 6GB of RAM with storage options up to 512 GB. For photography enthusiasts, the rear panel features a dual-camera setup with 12MP + 12MP sensors, while the front has a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Festive deal on Flipkart

With its impressive features and massive discount, the iPhone 14 256GB variant is a great choice for those looking to upgrade their smartphone. This limited-time offer on Flipkart is the best chance to grab the iPhone 14 at a reduced price, making it an ideal gift or personal purchase for the festive season.

ALSO READ: OPPO K12 Plus announced with 120Hz display and triple camera setup: All you need to know