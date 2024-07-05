iPhone 13, 14, 15 get huge discount on Flipkart sale: Check deals and offers

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15

If you're considering buying a new iPhone, now might be the perfect time. Flipkart, the popular e-commerce website, is offering significant discounts on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 13. The Big Bachat sale on Flipkart is live from July 1 to July 7, during which Apple fans can take advantage of available offers to buy a new iPhone.

Offers on iPhone 15

The iPhone 15, launched last year, is available on Flipkart for Rs 64,999, down from its original price of Rs 79,990. Additionally, there is a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase. During the sale, interested buyers can purchase the iPhone 15 for an effective price of Rs 63,999. The phone is available in Pink, Black, Blue, Green, and Yellow colors, and it features a 48MP primary camera and USB Type C.

Offers on iPhone 13

The iPhone 13, launched in 2021, is also available at a discounted price on Flipkart. The iPhone was originally priced at Rs 79,990 and is now available with a discount of up to Rs 18,000. It is now listed at Rs 51,999. In addition to this, there is a Rs 750 discount available on UPI transactions.

Offers on iPhone 14

The price of the iPhone 14, the last model with a notch display launched in 2022, has been reduced once again. It is now available for Rs 58,999, compared to its original price of Rs 79,990. In addition to this, interested buyers can avail Rs 5,000 discount with HDFC Bank EMI transaction. With these offers, the effective price of iPhone 14 will be Rs 53,999.

Meanwhile, according to a report by MacRumors, back-end code discovered by Nicolas Alvarez (username_1) suggests that Apple is planning to release four iPhone models this year, all running on the same A18 chip. The discovered identifiers for these models are iPhone 17,1; iPhone 17,2; iPhone 17,3; iPhone 17,4; and iPhone 17,5. Since all five identifiers start with the same number, it is speculated that Apple intends to use the same chip for all of these models. The fifth identifier, iPhone 17,5, may be reserved for another device, possibly a future iPhone SE variant.

