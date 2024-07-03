All variants of iPhone 16 series likely to feature A18 chipset: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 15 Pro Max (representational image)

Apple is expected to launch its generation of iPhone, the iPhone 16 series, in September this year. The upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to feature a few upgrades over its predecessor. Rumours initially indicated that the top-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models would introduce a new A-series processor. Additionally, it was believed that the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would be equipped with the A17 Pro Bionic chip found in this year's iPhone 15 Pro models. However, a leaked code from Apple's backend suggests that Apple intends to use the same A18 SoC across the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

According to a report by MacRumors, the back-end code discovered by Nicolas Alvarez (@nicolas09F9) indicates that Apple is planning to release four iPhone models this year, all running on the same A18 chip. The discovered identifiers for these models are iPhone 17,1, iPhone 17,2, iPhone 17,3, iPhone 17,4, and iPhone 17,5. Since all five identifiers start with the same number, it is speculated that Apple intends to use the same chip for all of these models. The fifth identifier, iPhone 17,5, may be reserved for another device, possibly a future iPhone SE variant.

In the past, Apple has linked these identifiers to the specific chip being used. For example, last year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which used the A16 Bionic SoC, had identifiers iPhone 15,4 and iPhone 15,5, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, powered by the A17 Pro Bionic chipset, had identifiers iPhone 16,1 and iPhone 16,2.

If Apple continues with its current numbering system, it is expected that all four models of the iPhone 16 will be equipped with the A18 chip. It's possible that the standard models will have the A18 chip, while the iPhone 16 Pro models will have an A18 Pro chip with different GPU and CPU scores. There have been many rumours supporting these claims, but Apple has not yet confirmed any details about the upcoming iPhone models.

ALSO READ: India's Twitter rival Koo shuts down: Here's why