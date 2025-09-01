iOS 26 public beta now live before iPhone 17 launch, ahead of Apple event Apple has released the final public beta of iOS 26, bringing features like liquid glass design, real-time call translation, spam call filtering, photo library updates, and polls in messages. Registered iPhone users in India can download it via settings before the stable release with the iPhone 17 la

New Delhi:

Apple, one of the leading consumer tech brands, has officially rolled out the final public beta of iOS 26 ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch on September 9, 2025. This is the last testing phase before the stable version goes live with the upcoming iPhone models. iOS 26 was first announced at WWDC 2025 in June, and now Indian users who have registered for the beta can experience most of the features that will arrive in the stable release.

Interestingly, Apple has skipped iOS 19 to 25 versions and directly jumped to iOS 26 to align with the year. This makes it easier for users to know which iOS version is the latest without confusion.

How to access the iOS 26 beta update

The iOS 26 public beta is available only to registered users. If you have signed up for Apple’s beta program, you can install the update directly from your iPhone’s settings.

Go to Settings

There, go to General

Tap on Software update

Download and install the latest iOS 26 beta

Apple has also advised iPhone users to back up their data before installing, as beta versions may sometimes cause errors or data loss due to connectivity issues.

New iOS 26 final beta: Key features

The iOS 26 final beta comes with the biggest design and feature overhaul, which is seen over the years from Apple Inc. Some of the standout features include:

Liquid glass design : Apps now have a translucent effect while switching, giving a futuristic UI experience.

: Apps now have a translucent effect while switching, giving a futuristic UI experience. Redesigned Phone app : Users can translate calls, FaceTime, and messages in real-time, breaking language barriers.

: Users can translate calls, FaceTime, and messages in real-time, breaking language barriers. Polls in Messages app : Similar to WhatsApp and social apps, users can now create polls directly in iMessage.

: Similar to WhatsApp and social apps, users can now create polls directly in iMessage. Spam call filter : Fake and spam calls will be filtered automatically in real time.

: Fake and spam calls will be filtered automatically in real time. Photos App upgrade : New Library and Collection tabs to manage pictures more easily.

: New Library and Collection tabs to manage pictures more easily. Visual Intelligence: AI-powered suggestions and smart recognition features for improved usability.

Why iOS 26 matters for iPhone users?

iOS 26 not only enhances design with Liquid Glass UI but also improves privacy and AI-driven intelligence. With real-time translation, spam protection, and upgraded apps, iPhone users in India can expect a more secure, smarter, and modern experience before the launch of iPhone 17.