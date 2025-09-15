iOS 26 is now available for older iPhones: Here’s how to download and install the update Apple officially announced the rollout of its new mobile operating system, iOS 26, for older iPhones today. The company revealed the release date during the Apple Event on September 9th. This new update brings a major upgrade in both design and features.

New Delhi:

Apple has introduced a major design overhaul in its new mobile operating system, iOS 26. Users of the beta version have already been experiencing the "Liquid Glass" design, which is inspired by the translucent interface of VisionOS. This new aesthetic will be seen across many parts of the OS, including menus, notifications, and the Control Center.

From the Lock Screen to the home widgets, iOS 26 features a fresh design. The Lock Screen will have a wallpaper-like feel, and app icons will appear translucent, offering a more visually appealing experience.

How to download iOS 26

To download iOS 26, you will need a fast and stable internet connection, such as a 5G or Wi-Fi broadband network. Before updating, it is highly recommended that you back up your personal data to prevent any loss due to technical issues.

Here’s how to install the update:

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

You may see a notification for the update just below your profile. If not, go to General.

Tap on Software Update.

Your phone will check for the new iOS 26 update.

Once it appears, tap Download and Install.

After the download is complete, install the update and reboot your phone.

Your iPhone will now be running on the new iOS 26 version.

Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 26?

Apple has announced that iOS 26 will be available for a total of 26 iPhone models. This new update is compatible with all iPhones from the iPhone 11 series (released in 2019) and newer.

The following iPhones will get the iOS 26 update:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 15, 2025: Get many cool items including Gun Skins for free