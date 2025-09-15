iOS 26 is now available for older iPhones: Here’s how to download and install the update

Apple has introduced a major design overhaul in its new mobile operating system, iOS 26. Users of the beta version have already been experiencing the "Liquid Glass" design, which is inspired by the translucent interface of VisionOS. This new aesthetic will be seen across many parts of the OS, including menus, notifications, and the Control Center.
From the Lock Screen to the home widgets, iOS 26 features a fresh design. The Lock Screen will have a wallpaper-like feel, and app icons will appear translucent, offering a more visually appealing experience.
How to download iOS 26
To download iOS 26, you will need a fast and stable internet connection, such as a 5G or Wi-Fi broadband network. Before updating, it is highly recommended that you back up your personal data to prevent any loss due to technical issues.
Here’s how to install the update:
- Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.
- You may see a notification for the update just below your profile. If not, go to General.
- Tap on Software Update.
- Your phone will check for the new iOS 26 update.
- Once it appears, tap Download and Install.
- After the download is complete, install the update and reboot your phone.
- Your iPhone will now be running on the new iOS 26 version.
Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 26?
Apple has announced that iOS 26 will be available for a total of 26 iPhone models. This new update is compatible with all iPhones from the iPhone 11 series (released in 2019) and newer.
The following iPhones will get the iOS 26 update:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
