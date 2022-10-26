iOS 16.2 to let users report unintentional Emergency SOS activations

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iOS 16 Update

Apple has released the first iOS 16.2 beta update to developers, the next iOS update, will enable users to send a report to the company when Emergency SOS has been triggered unintentionally. ALSO READ: Amazon announces ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’ to last till Oct 28: All offers, discounts and more

As per the report filed by 9to5Mac, Apple's iOS 16.2 beta has asked users for feedback when cancelling Emergency SOS mode. A notification will appear which will open the Feedback Assistant so that Apple could receive data about what happened. ALSO READ: Google slapped with second fine in India in less than a week, needs to pay Rs 936 crore - Details

"Did you intentionally trigger Emergency SOS on your iPhone?" the message reads.

Apple has introduced a new feature that will send feedback after cancelling Emergency SOS in response to last month's "Wall Street Journal" report which reported that Crash Detection had accidentally called emergency services when iPhone and Apple Watch users were riding roller coasters.

However, the report was later updated to clarify that users were accidentally triggering Emergency SOS by pressing the device's buttons.

Emergency SOS is a feature which was introduced years ago in iOS devices that lets users quickly call emergency services by simply holding down the iPhone's buttons for a few seconds.

With iPhone 14, Emergency SOS has been combined with Crash Detection, which employs the iPhone's sensors to detect car crashes and automatically call emergency services.

Furthermore, iOS 16.2 introduces the new Freeform app, which allows users to simultaneously write and draw on a collaborative canvas.

