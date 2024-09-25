Internet users in India surge 15 times, 4G saturation on horizon: Telecom Minister

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mobile users in India

The Indian telecom market has experienced rapid growth, making it the world's fastest-growing market. It is reported that there are currently 117 crore mobile subscribers in India, which represents a significant increase from 90 crore a decade ago. Additionally, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of internet subscribers as more consumers embrace technology. Broadband connectivity is being extended to every part of the country, resulting in an increase in internet users from 6 crore to 95 crore.

This information was shared by the Union Telecom Minister Jyotiradidtya Scindia to mark the first 100 days of Modi 3.0. The minister stated that 117 crore mobile users have been connected in the country, signifying remarkable growth. Internet connectivity, which previously reached 25 crore people, now encompasses 95 crore individuals.

The minister also mentioned that broadband, a niche segment of internet access, has expanded from a mere 6 crore to over 94 crore people. However, the minister acknowledged the existing disparities in opportunities between urban and rural areas, which the government aims to address.

The Telecom Minister expressed confidence in achieving 100 percent 4G coverage in the country. The minister also mentioned the plan to install approximately 27,648 towers to ensure complete coverage. He highlighted the installation of 7,258 new mobile towers nationwide, bringing mobile connectivity to 9,560 villages out of 36,421 villages that still require coverage.

Meanwhile, in discussions about India's telecom market, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the 5G market in India is larger than that of America. Additionally, he mentioned that efforts are underway for the development of Made in India 6G technology. Currently, India boasts 450,000 5G BTS, a source of national pride. Furthermore, India is a significant market for affordable 5G smartphones. The expanding 5G network and the availability of budget-friendly 5G smartphones have led to a rapid increase in the number of users in the country.

