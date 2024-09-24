BSNL reaches new heights in connectivity, extends 4G network to over 14,000 feet high remote area

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 4G

BSNL has already installed over 35,000 4G towers and plans to install 100,000 more by June next year. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently shared details about BSNL's network expansion plan. The company has extended its 4G network from Malapu in Arunachal Pradesh to Phobrang in Ladakh, which is situated at an altitude of 14,500 feet. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has confirmed BSNL's 4G network expansion, stating that it now reaches Phobrang, Ladakh at an altitude of 14,500 feet. Additionally, BSNL has extended its 4G service to Malapu in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mobile connectivity in India’s first village

DoT also shared a video announcing that the mobile network has reached Nabi, the first village in India where the phone rang for the first time. Previously, this village in Uttarakhand had no telecommunication facilities. The mobile network in India now covers 98 percent of the country, reaching even remote mountain villages.

BSNL's 4G service is expanding rapidly, with plans to launch it nationwide next year. The service is being expanded in all telecom circles of the country, with over 35,000 4G towers installed so far. The government has provided financial assistance of Rs 6,000 crore to revive Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. In the coming months, BSNL is expected to provide strong competition to other private telecom companies.

Meanwhile, in recent developments, major telecom operators in India, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi, have raised their mobile tariffs by an average of up to 15 percent. As a result, many telecom subscribers have begun transitioning to the state-owned BSNL, which offers some of the most competitive recharge plans in the country. This transition is evident in the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

According to the data, the state-owned company gained an impressive 29.4 lakh new subscribers in July 2024, while private operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi experienced significant subscriber losses.

