Internet to stop working across the world today? Know the truth behind viral claims

Is the internet really going to shut down globally on January 16, 2025? This claim has been making the rounds on social media, with many suggesting that a worldwide internet blackout will occur that day. The rumors are being tied to an episode of The Simpsons, which allegedly predicted that January 16 will go down in history as “Internet Blackout Day.” According to these claims, people all over the world, including those in India, will lose access to the internet.

However, it's important to clarify that this theory is entirely false. The assertion circulating online, particularly one that suggests Donald Trump will be inaugurated as President of the United States on January 16, is misleading. In reality, he is scheduled to take the oath of office on January 20. Therefore, the notion of a global internet outage is nothing but a fabrication.

It's wise to steer clear of unfounded rumors. The videos being shared on social media are not based on any truth regarding an internet shutdown. It’s crucial for everyone to be cautious and to inform others not to fall for such misleading claims.

Interestingly, many users are having a laugh on social media about this so-called prediction from The Simpsons. They are sharing clips and memes, claiming that the show has a knack for predicting future events. Some are even joking about how they will tune in to see if the blackout truly happens on January 16.

In other news, the government is intensifying efforts to raise awareness about digital arrests and online financial fraud. In response, scammers have adapted their tactics by impersonating officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). These individuals often contact unsuspecting targets, leveraging the tone of government alert messages that are intended to inform the public about digital arrest scams.

