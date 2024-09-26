Instagram, WhatsApp users can now use voice commands for image editing on Meta AI

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Meta AI

Over the past year, Meta has integrated its AI assistant into its apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. A year after its launch at the last Connect, the company is upgrading Meta AI with a host of new features, aimed to make its assistant more helpful for users. One major change is that users will now be able to have voice conversations with Meta AI. Until now, the only way to interact with Meta AI was through the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. For this change, the company has enlisted the help of a group of celebrities, similar to last year's Meta AI launch.

Meta AI will be able to mimic the voices of Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan Michael Key, and Kristen Bell, as well as several generic voices. Although the company is counting on celebrities to promote Meta AI's new capabilities, it's important to note that the company quietly phased out its celebrity chatbot personas, which were introduced at last year’s Connect.

New image feature

Along with voice chat support, Meta AI is also getting new image features. Meta AI will be able to respond to requests to modify and edit photos from text chats within Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Users can ask the AI to add or remove objects or make changes to an image, such as altering a background or clothing item.

Image Source : METAMetaAI voice command editing

These new capabilities are part of the company’s latest Llama 3.2 model. This model from the company comes with new capabilities. Released just two months after Llama 3.1, this version is the first to incorporate vision capabilities. It can bridge the gap between vision and language by extracting details from an image, comprehending the scene, and then crafting a suitable caption to aid in storytelling.

New Reels feature:

The company will be testing AI-generated translation features for Reels, including "automatic dubbing and lip-syncing." According to Meta, this feature will replicate the speaker’s voice in another language and synchronise their lip movements. Initially, this feature will be available for select creators’ videos in English and Spanish in the US and Latin America. However, Meta has not yet provided details about the rollout timeline.

Meta also has plans to experiment with AI-generated content directly in the main feeds on Facebook and Instagram. Meta AI will showcase AI-generated images personalised to each user’s interests and past activities. For example, Meta AI could present an image "imagined for you" that features your face.

