Instagram testing new algorithm controls: Here's how you can personalise your feed

New Delhi:

Instagram, one of the most popular instant photo and video sharing platforms, is working on a major update which could give users more control over the content they see every day. The Meta-owned social media platform is testing new recommendation tools that will allow users to directly influence the algorithm from the Feed and Reels instead of relying only on likes, comments and watch history.

Adam Mosseri, the chief of Instagram, has recently demonstrated several experimental features which are designed to make content personalisation easier and more accessible for the masses.

Instagram's 'Your Algorithm' feature gets easier to access

The new Instagram “Your Algorithm” controls are something every content creator must think about. Up until now, you have been digging deep into settings if you wanted to control what you see. Well, that is changing soon; you will see these options front and centre while you scroll.

For example, you will be able to just pull down while you are on your feed, and new recommendation controls pop up. On Reels, a simple swipe up will open a personalisation menu smoothly, without any fuss.

The whole point of this update is to fix your recommendations on the fly, without killing the scroll.

New buttons will let users train Instagram's algorithm

Furthermore, Instagram is also testing new buttons which will be placed right below the individual Reels.

Tap one to tell the app you want more content like that

Then tap the other if you have seen enough of that kind

This will give you a louder voice, beyond just your likes or how long you watched something.

More relevant feed and explore recommendations

All these tools will work together so your home feed, Reels and Explore page will actually show more of what interests you. If you are tired of random videos and posts cluttering things up, this should help cut through that noise pretty fast. With time, the algorithm starts to actually reflect your real preferences.

Mosseri says that the plan is to make ‘your algorithm’ a main part of using Instagram and not some hidden setting most people never find.

Users still want one major change

But honestly, there is something people want even more:

A feed made up mostly of accounts they chose to follow, not just whatever the algorithm thinks is trending.

Instagram users keep asking for it, but so far, Meta has not yet promised to bring that back.

Currently, their focus is on giving you more influence over the recommendations themselves.

As for when you will see these changes, Instagram is still testing them. Some features might roll out soon, others might never make it. We will have to wait and see.