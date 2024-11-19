Instagram down: Users unable to send posts, messages, login failures reported

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Instagram down

Instagram is currently experiencing a widespread outage that is affecting thousands of users around the world, with a notable number of reports coming from India. Users have reported difficulties accessing the platform, leading to a surge in complaints on Downdetector, a website that tracks service interruptions. Over 1,500 users have indicated issues, with 70 percent citing problems with the app itself, 16 percent reporting server connection difficulties, and 14 percent unable to log into their accounts.

Instagram has experienced a significant outage for the second time in just one week. The latest disruption occurred on November 13, peaking at 9:51 PM, during which there were more than 130 reports of issues from users in India alone. This incident contributed to a widespread inability for millions of users worldwide to log into the platform, leading to considerable frustration among its user base.

This outage has caused considerable frustration among users who rely on Instagram for communication, entertainment, and social engagement. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns, emphasising the platform’s importance in their everyday lives. As of now, Instagram has not made an official statement regarding the outage or its resolution.

In other news, Meta is set to roll out new AI features across its social media platforms. A recent discovery by developer Alessandro Paluzzi has revealed that Instagram is developing an exciting new functionality that will enable users to create their own profile pictures using AI technology.

While details are still limited, similar features appear to be in the works for Facebook and WhatsApp as well. Paluzzi uncovered this option while updating his profile picture on Instagram, which includes a feature labelled "Create an AI profile picture." He even shared a screenshot showcasing this feature within the app.

