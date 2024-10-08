Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Instagram down for several Indian users

Instagram, a popular photo and short-format video-sharing platform is reportedly not working for many Indian users across the country.

Written By: Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 13:17 IST
instagram
Image Source : FILE Instagram is down for several Indian users

Instagram, a popular social media platform (owned by Meta) is reportedly not working for many Indian users across the country. The platform has been experiencing widespread issues which was witnessed when several users expressed their concern related to logging in to their official handle, on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter).

When checked on According to Downdetector, a platform which is being used for tracking the outrage, numerous users started to report difficulties in accessing the app at around 11:15 AM IST today.

On Downdetector, about a thousand users have already complained about Instagram being down. This problem of Instagram outage lasted for a while but it caught the eye of lot of users, not only in India, but in several parts of the world (after checking the X posts).

Users also highlighted their complaints on social media, that they were unable to use the application. A large number of users further stated that they were logging out automatically. Hence, if you are witnessing this concerning issue, then it could probably be the outage.

Instagram down - India Tv
Instagram down- Downdetector at 11:45AM IST

X has been flooded with many posts and memes where the users have been expressing their distress. A user even posted a funny meme and captioned it, "People coming to Twitter to check whether Instagram is down. #instagramdown"

Another user, shared his destress by posting, "Instagram Every other day : #instagramdown"

The real reason for Instagram being down?

So far, by the time of writing, Instagram has stated nothing on their official X page. This is not the first time that Instagram has been facing issues like this. Back in June, Instagram faced a global outage and as per the Downdetector, over 6,500 users reported about the issue with accessing the platform in India.

ALSO READ: Instagram update: Now reply to Reels instantly in direct messages

This feature is accessible to both Android and iOS users, and many have already begun to enjoy it. Upon opening a Reel in DM, users will find a reply option at the bottom and a reaction option on the right side, facilitating immediate engagement with friends.
 
 
 

 

