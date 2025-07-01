Infosys backs work-life balance, monitors staff work hours Infosys is now actively encouraging employees to maintain a healthy work-life balance, launching a new internal initiative that tracks working hours, especially during remote work. Employees exceeding 9.15 hours a day are now receiving health reminders from HR.

Infosys has launched an internal campaign to promote work-life balance, urging employees not to exceed 9.15 hours of work per day. HR is now tracking remote work hours and sending health-focused reminder emails. The move stands in contrast to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s earlier call for a 70-hour workweek, sparking debate over workplace culture and well-being in India’s tech industry.

Employees get health warning emails

According to The Economic Times, Infosys HR sends personalised emails to employees logging excessive hours. These emails highlight the number of remote workdays, total hours worked, and average daily hours, with a clear message: prioritise health and disconnect after hours.

"Take time to recharge during off hours, minimising work-related interactions whenever possible,” one email reportedly states. The aim is to prevent burnout and long-term health issues, increasingly common in the Indian IT sector.

The hybrid work model sparked the initiative

The campaign began after Infosys implemented hybrid work in November 2023, mandating at least 10 days in-office work per month. Since then, HR has been tracking remote work trends and intervening when employees exceed safe thresholds.

Tips such as taking breaks, delegating tasks, and logging off after hours are part of this wellness push — aimed at Infosys’s 323,000+ employees worldwide.

Narayana Murthy’s earlier call for 70-hour workweek resurfaces

The company’s latest move contrasts sharply with co-founder Narayana Murthy’s 2023 statement suggesting Indians should work 70 hours a week for national progress. He also stated, “I don’t believe in this concept of work-life balance.”

Murthy’s comments sparked widespread debate, especially among younger professionals advocating for mental health, wellness, and sustainable work culture.

Changing dynamics of Indian work culture

Infosys’ latest wellness initiative reflects a broader shift in India’s corporate work culture — one that’s gradually moving from relentless hustle to health-conscious productivity. With growing awareness around mental health, work-life balance, and burnout, especially among younger professionals, Indian IT firms are rethinking long hours as a measure of success.