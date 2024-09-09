Infinix XPAD tablet to launch in India on September 13 with MediaTek Helio G99, 11-inch display and more

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix XPAD

Infinix is set to launch its first-ever tablet, which will be named the Infinix XPAD, in India after its global debut. The company scheduled the launch for September 13 and promises that the tablet will come in budget-friendly pricing along with competitive features- making it an exciting option in the Indian tablet market.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Infinix XPAD:

India launch date and colour options

The Infinix XPAD is confirmed to launch its tablet on September 13.

The pictures which are available on X (formerly known as Twitter), show that the tablet comes with a sleek metal unibody design

It will be available in 2 colour variants- Titan Gold and Frost Blue.

Talking about the price is yet to be revealed by the company and is expected to roll out during the official launch event. However, it is said that the device will be a budget tablet.

Features and specifications

The Infinix XPAD comes with several notable features that have already been showcased in the global variant. Below are the key specifications of the tablet:

Display: 11-inch Full HD 1.2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 440 nits of brightness for a vibrant viewing experience. Processor: Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. Camera: The tablet features an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera with an LED flash for better low-light selfies. Storage: Available in two variants globally: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Battery: Backed by a 7,000mAh battery which comes bundled with 18W fast charging, that claims to charge the tablet to 50 per cent in just 40 minutes. Operating system: It runs on Android 14-based XOS, claiming to provide a user-friendly and customizable experience. Other features: Includes a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, FM radio, and quad speakers for immersive audio.

Expected price and availability in India

While the pricing of the Infinix XPAD for India is yet to be disclosed, it is anticipated to be positioned as an affordable tablet, making it a great option for students and professionals seeking a budget tablet with premium features. The exact price and sale details will be revealed on September 13th.

