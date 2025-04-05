Infinix's upcoming smartphone will also function as perfume diffuser Infinix's upcoming phone, called the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+, will incorporate a unique technology that allows it to emit a fragrance similar to perfume.

In the smartphone market, Motorola has been the only company to include a fragrance in the packaging of its devices for fans. However, a new player is set to shake things up by offering not just a scented box, but a smartphone that emits a delightful aroma. Infinix is preparing to unveil a smartphone that will provide an aromatic experience, thanks to its innovative technology in the upcoming NOTE 50s 5G+. This feature will be known as "Phone Energising Scent-Tech," allowing users to enjoy a pleasant fragrance while using their devices. The launch date for the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ is set for April 18, and here's what you can expect from this intriguing smartphone.

Infinix is taking a bold step by integrating cutting-edge technology into its latest phone. The company plans to use microencapsulation technology within the vegan leather of the NOTE 50s 5G+’s back panel. This will enable the back panel to emit a unique fragrance during use, adding an extra sensory layer to the smartphone experience.

The NOTE 50s 5G+ will be available in three stunning colour variants. Users can choose from the metallic Ruby Red and Titanium Gray options, while the Mari Drift Blue model will feature the fragrant microencapsulated vegan leather. The aroma's release will depend on how users interact with the device.

Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ expected features

Potential features of the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ include a 6.67-inch HD Plus display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for fluid performance. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor.

Out of the box, the NOTE 50s 5G+ will run on Android 15 and boast a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear, along with an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. Users can anticipate configurations of up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, making this an exciting addition to the smartphone landscape.

